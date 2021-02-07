Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVKIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

