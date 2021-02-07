Barclays Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.06.

WMG stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $6,259,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

