Bank of The West Sells 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of The West lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,087,681,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

