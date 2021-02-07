Bank of The West Sells 2,843 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of The West cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.