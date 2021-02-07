Bank of The West Sells 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $550.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

