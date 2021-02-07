Bank of The West Sells 18,449 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of The West decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in MetLife by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after buying an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after buying an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

