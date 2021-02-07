Bank of The West Purchases 7,930 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of The West grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

