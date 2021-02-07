Bank of The West Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

