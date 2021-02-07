Bank of The West Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.