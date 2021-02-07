Bank of The West Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Anthem by 469.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after buying an additional 146,708 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

ANTM stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

