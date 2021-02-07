Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $185.00 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $56,019.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.