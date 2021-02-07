Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.82

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $269.82 and last traded at $268.29, with a volume of 118529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after buying an additional 725,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $122,814,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

