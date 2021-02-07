Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,231 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.