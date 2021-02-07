Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,906 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $149,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

