Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $37.84 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

