Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

