B. Riley Increases Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $44.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $40.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock worth $4,819,385. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

