B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1,436.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

