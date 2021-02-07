B. Riley Comments on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

