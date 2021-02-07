Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Axcella Health stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 164,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 260.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

