Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

ACLS opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.