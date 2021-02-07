Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) versus Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Financial Survey

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55% Surge Components 2.37% 7.86% 4.94%

This table compares Avnet and Surge Components’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.21 -$31.08 million $1.54 24.48 Surge Components $32.49 million 0.41 $2.04 million N/A N/A

Surge Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avnet and Surge Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29 Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet currently has a consensus price target of $33.43, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Surge Components.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surge Components beats Avnet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

