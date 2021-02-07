Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Lessened by Mittleman Investment Management LLC

Mittleman Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group comprises 6.1% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.