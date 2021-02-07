AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.