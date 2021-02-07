Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATHM. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.66.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Autohome by 400.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 76.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.