Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 26,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 106,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

