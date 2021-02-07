Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $175.80 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63.

