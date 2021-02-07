Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,520 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

