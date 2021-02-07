Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,069,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

