Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,501 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 429,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

