ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATSAF opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.