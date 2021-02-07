Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops One Day Volume of $102,332.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $102,332.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00177784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.01141560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06291150 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

