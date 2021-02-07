Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.01

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The firm has a market cap of $885.45 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Atomera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

