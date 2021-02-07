Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.61 million and $258,225.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00227923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.