Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $533.98

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $533.98 and traded as high as $2,124.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $2,049.00, with a volume of 457,763 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,831.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 533.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 1,240,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.