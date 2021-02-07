Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.56 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

