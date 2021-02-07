Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.42 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

