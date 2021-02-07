Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

