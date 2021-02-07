Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,181 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VPG. Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

