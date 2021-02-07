Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 10,875 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.62% of Surmodics worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of 565.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

