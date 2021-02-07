Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 391.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.