Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 5%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 258,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 197,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $89,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $607,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.