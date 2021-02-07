ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $552.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $573.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

