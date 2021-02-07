ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $192,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 23.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 21.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $552.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $573.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

