Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

