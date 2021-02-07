Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

