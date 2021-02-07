Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,639 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,810 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.