Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

COST stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.57. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.