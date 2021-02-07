Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,234,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,775,000 after purchasing an additional 230,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.17 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

