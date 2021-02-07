Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

